Romania’s Car Production Up to Almost 500,000 Units in 2019. Dacia and Ford’s production reached almost 500,000 units for the first time, in 2019, data from Romania’s carmakers association ACAROM show. The total volume stood at 490,412 cars, 3% more than in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]