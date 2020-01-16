President Iohannis: We will continue to take steps towards accession to Schengen area and eurozone



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that further action will be taken to ensure Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the eurozone. "We will continue to take steps towards accession to the Schengen area, which will make a significant contribution to strengthening security for the entire area of free movement within the Union and also towards joining the eurozone when all conditions are met," the president said, at the annual meeting with the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, publisher: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)