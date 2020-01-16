 
Iohannis: Romania supports EU efforts, higher involvement in Middle East de-escalation.

Romania supports the efforts of the European Union - which needs to get more involved, of its strategic partners and of the international community to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, favor dialogue and seek sustainable solutions in the region, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the meeting with the diplomatic mission heads accredited in Bucharest. "Solutions are needed that are capable to restore peace in this region and security to the citizens, whether they are from the Middle East, Europe, the US or elsewhere, both as regards the situation in Iraq, the Iranian file, as well as Libya. Progress is also necessary in the Syrian file, in Yemen, but also in the Middle East Peace Process, on which Romania's position remains unchanged," the President said at the Cotroceni Palace. He also voiced his opinion that "the negative effects of this crisis go well beyond the regional level." "They can also have an impact on European and global security. Therefore, negotiations and efforts aimed at achieving dialogue, alongside with stabilization and reconstruction in this area must continue. I call on all our partners to act together towards this purpose," Iohannis said. At the same time, the President said that the fight against terrorism is not over. "We need to continue our joint efforts, in solidarity. As I have already mentioned, NATO can play an increased role here," he said. The head of the state also spoke about "Romania's support for multilateralism within the UN, OSCE, the Council of Europe and other international organizations". "Romania will actively support the observance of international law and enhanced dialogue to ensure international stability and security," he pointed out, reiterating Romania's goal of becoming an OECD member. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

