Jan 16, 2020
UPDATE Government to assume responsibility for two-round mayoral elections.
The Government will assume responsibility for the two-round mayoral elections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday.
"In the discussions we had (...) we made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections," the Prime Minister said in the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
