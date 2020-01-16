President Iohannis: We will contribute to strengthening European project based on honest and open partnership

President Iohannis: We will contribute to strengthening European project based on honest and open partnership. Romania will contribute to the strengthening of the European project based on an honest and open partnership with all Member States and European institutions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. "As a constant supporter of the idea of a stronger Europe, we will contribute to the strengthening of the European project based on an honest and open partnership with all the Member States and with the European institutions. We will work towards a stronger, more united, more competitive and more inclusive Union, safer and more readily understandable for all its citizens," said the president, recalling that these were the main messages of the Declaration in Sibiu, during the Summit on May 9, 2019. He also said that Romania intends to become actively involved in the Conference on the Future of Europe and also addressed the subject of EU enlargement policy, stating that "Romania will continue to support the enlargement policy of the Union, especially for the opening, as soon as possible, of the accession negotiations with the two candidate states - North Macedonia and Albania. The discussion on the efficiency of the enlargement methodology should in no case stop or delay this process." In his address, Klaus Iohannis emphasized that Romania's membership in the European Union and NATO, but also the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America "remain the basic pillars" of our country's foreign policy.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]