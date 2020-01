Adrian Dumitriu Renounces Position Of CFO At Nuclearelectrica

Adrian Dumitriu has renounced the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), three years before the completion of his mandate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]