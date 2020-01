Traffic On Otopeni Airport Up 6% To 14.7 Million Passengers In 2019

Henri Coanda (Otopeni) International Airport, the largest airport in Romania, served 14.7 million passengers in 2019, 6.3% more than in 2018, according to company data.