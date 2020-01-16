Gov't approves two-round mayoral elections and will assume responsibility for draft in Parliament

Gov't approves two-round mayoral elections and will assume responsibility for draft in Parliament. The Government approved the draft on the election of mayors in two rounds, will assume responsibility for this legislative initiative, and will send Parliament a letter on this matter on Monday, Prime Minister's Chancellery head Ionel Danca announced. "We made a promise, we are keeping our word, the Liberal Government adopted in the Government meeting today the draft law for the two-round mayoral elections. This draft law's adoption will be through responsibility assumption, and in this regard, the Government will send a letter to Parliament on Monday, asking the assembly of an extraordinary session for the Government's responsibility assumption for the draft law on the election of mayors in two rounds," Ionel Danca said at the end of the Government meeting. The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery pointed out, when asked by journalists, that the draft law doesn't also refer to the election of the county council presidents, but strictly to the election of mayors.