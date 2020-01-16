PSD's Ciolacu: We will submitt censure motion with first partners, UDMR group; it will pass



Interim PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated in Slatina that the PSD will file a censure motion together with the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), after the government announced it would take responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds. "We will submit a motion of censure together with our partners, the UDMR group, and I am certain the censure motion will pass. (...) No, we will not have early polls. We will prove that we have the capacity to create a new parliamentary majority," Ciolacu said. The interim leader of the PSD reiterated that, in the situation in which the censure motion does pass, the PSD will not promote a party member as the PM proposal. "Don't ask us to promote a member of the party to become the Prime Minister. We will seek to propose someone else, from outside the PSD," Ciolacu said. The government will take responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. "During the discussions that we had (...), we decided to take responsibility in Parliament for the law on the election of mayors in the double rounds," said the Prime Minister at the Government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristina Matei, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)