BT: Romania House Prices After Inflation Adjustment Saw Annual Average Growth Rate Of 3% In 2015-2019. House prices in Romania grew on average 3% year-over-year, in nominal terms, in the first nine months of 2019, but fell nearly 0.9% after the adjustment for inflation, Eurostat data showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]