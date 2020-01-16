President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way

President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way. President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections. "Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended to come back to the two-round election, which is absolutely correct, democratic and normal. It is a very appropriate choice the Government made and I totally support them in this demarche. It is, in my opinion, (...) the right way to elect a mayor in two rounds, so that at least half plus one of the electors in the community elect the person who will be a mayor. In this regard, I encourage them to go further," President Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He added that the Government's document on the responsibility assumption for the two-round mayoral elections would be shortly sent to Parliament and he would ask the Legislature to assemble in an extraordinary session. "As soon as the document reaches Parliament, I will ask Parliament to assemble in an extraordinary session to discuss this new law which the Government is assuming responsibility for," Iohannis said. Iohannis maintained that the draft on the two-round mayoral elections does not contravene any norm and it is a modification giving more choices to the elector. He was asked why the draft law on the modification of the electoral legislation hadn't included as well the provision on the election of county council presidents from among county councilors. "This is what you must ask the Government. The Government is assuming responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds. In my opinion, it is true that we need to come back as well to the election of the county council president from among county councilors and not by direct election. The Government is certainly thinking about this matter and at the right time the Government will certainly tell you how it sees things," Iohannis explained. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the Executive would assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alpha Bank Sells Mall Plot in Timisoara Timisoara Centrum, a mall project valued at EUR90 million and announced by Alpha Group Investments and Ali Ergun Ergen in the spring of 2016, was canceled and Alpha Bank sold the 60,000 square meter plot to several investors.



Romania Sees Second Highest Auto Market Growth in EU in 2019 Romania saw the second highest rise in the number of new car registrations in the European Union in 2019, 23.4% to 161,500 units in 2019 compared with 2018, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) data show.



Health Ministry prepares action plan to grow trust in vaccination against HPV The Ministry of Health organised a working seminar on Thursday, attended by Romanian and foreign specialists, patients, family doctors, to prepare an action plan to inform and educate the population regarding the vaccine against HPV, but also about vaccination in general, shows a press release (...)



President Iohannis, quite skeptical about censure motion President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he is quite skeptical about the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling of a censure motion against the Orban Government. "Statements are made in the heat of the moment, and everyone declares their acceptance or the other way around. To be (...)



BT: Romania House Prices After Inflation Adjustment Saw Annual Average Growth Rate Of 3% In 2015-2019 House prices in Romania grew on average 3% year-over-year, in nominal terms, in the first nine months of 2019, but fell nearly 0.9% after the adjustment for inflation, Eurostat data showed Thursday.



Romania Approves RON195M Financial Aid For Tarom The Romanian Government has decided in its Thursday meeting that state-owned airline Tarom will receive financial aid of RON195 million from the State Treasury, according to Ionel Danca, head of PM Chancellery.



Adrian Dumitriu Renounces Position Of CFO At Nuclearelectrica Adrian Dumitriu has renounced the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), three years before the completion of his mandate.

