Jan 16, 2020
President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way.
President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections.
"Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended to come back to the two-round election, which is absolutely correct, democratic and normal. It is a very appropriate choice the Government made and I totally support them in this demarche. It is, in my opinion, (...) the right way to elect a mayor in two rounds, so that at least half plus one of the electors in the community elect the person who will be a mayor. In this regard, I encourage them to go further," President Iohannis said in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He added that the Government's document on the responsibility assumption for the two-round mayoral elections would be shortly sent to Parliament and he would ask the Legislature to assemble in an extraordinary session.
"As soon as the document reaches Parliament, I will ask Parliament to assemble in an extraordinary session to discuss this new law which the Government is assuming responsibility for," Iohannis said.
Iohannis maintained that the draft on the two-round mayoral elections does not contravene any norm and it is a modification giving more choices to the elector.
He was asked why the draft law on the modification of the electoral legislation hadn't included as well the provision on the election of county council presidents from among county councilors.
"This is what you must ask the Government. The Government is assuming responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds. In my opinion, it is true that we need to come back as well to the election of the county council president from among county councilors and not by direct election. The Government is certainly thinking about this matter and at the right time the Government will certainly tell you how it sees things," Iohannis explained.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that the Executive would assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
