Romania Sees Second Highest Auto Market Growth in EU in 2019

Romania Sees Second Highest Auto Market Growth in EU in 2019. Romania saw the second highest rise in the number of new car registrations in the European Union in 2019, 23.4% to 161,500 units in 2019 compared with 2018, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]