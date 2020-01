Dacia Sells Over 55,000 Vehicles in Romania in 2019

Romanian carmaker Dacia, owned by France's Renault, sold 55,463 vehicles in Romania in 2019, slightly higher compared with 54,593 vehicles in 2018, it said in a press release Friday.