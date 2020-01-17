Sibiu, the only 3-star rated Romanian city by Michelin guide, promoted in five European countries

Sibiu, the only 3-star rated Romanian city by Michelin guide, promoted in five European countries. Sibiu, the only city in Romania with three Michelin stars, the best possible quote offered by this guide, will be promoted in 2020 at tourism fairs in five European countries: Austria, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, according to the County Tourism Association (AJTS). Sibiu County, considered the third travel destination in Romania for foreign tourists in 2019, was already present at the tourism fair in Amsterdam (January 10-11) and is due to attend the London fair (January 30 - February 2), where destinations for ecotourism will be promoted within the Discover Eco-Romania campaign. "This spring, the region and its destinations for ecotourism, the Transylvanian Hills and the Marginimea Sibiului [ethnographic area west of Sibiu], are promoted through the Discover Eco-Romania campaign at the tourism fairs in Amsterdam (January 10-11) and London (January 30 - February 2). The UNESCO Biertan site is the image-symbol of the campaign carried out on the Dutch market to promote beautiful cultural landscapes with churches and fortresses in Transylvania," said the AJTS press release. According to the quoted source, Sibiu is present, until Sunday, at the Vienna Tourism Fair and will also be promoted at the tourism fair in Madrid (January 22-26) and Berlin (March 4-8). In 2020, Sibiu was nominated to compete for the title of the best European tourist destination. In 2007, Sibiu was the first city in Romania designated as European Cultural Capital.AGERPRES(RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]