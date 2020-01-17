|
|
|
Alexandru Ivan Steps Down As General Manager Of Bucharest Airports Company
Jan 17, 2020
Alexandru Ivan Steps Down As General Manager Of Bucharest Airports Company.
The Executive Board of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) took note of the resignation of Alexandru Ivan from the position of general manager.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Bodybuilding: Romania to host European Championships in Targu Mures, in 2020
Romania on Friday received the approval to organise the European Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships this year, on October 25, in Targu Mures, the President of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (FRCF), Gabriel Toncean, wrote on his Facebook page.
"A new extraordinary (...)
National energy system is at the edge of the abyss
By Constantin Radut Since the beginning of January 2020, when winter launched its first cold arrows, Romania's energy system has been in great difficulty. Of the 17 days that have passed, Romania has been a net energy importer, except for two days. In the days with peak consumption of (...)
EnvirMin announces kickstart, this spring, of Romania's broadest ever afforestation campaign
Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe announced the kickstart, this spring, of the broadest ever degraded land afforestation campaign, aimed at soil protection, restoring the hydrological balance and improving environmental conditions.
Attending a meeting, this week, with (...)
Traffic On Romania's Top Five Airports Up 6% YoY To 21 Million Passengers
Romania’s five largest airports, namely, Otopeni (Bucharest), Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi and Sibiu, served over 21 million passengers in 2019, 6% more than in 2018, according to Ziarul Financiar.
Electricity transmission tariffs, down 1.96pct in Romania as of January 16
Transelectrica reduced its electricity transmission tariffs by 1.96pct as of January 16, 2020, as a result of a cut in the contribution paid to the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) from 2pct to 0.2pct of the business turnover, according to a report submitted on Friday to the (...)
Romania Antitrust Body Clears Sano Vita Takeover By Roho Healthy Food Investments
Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it has approved a transaction whereby Roho Healthy Food Investments SRL plans to acquire Sano Vita SRL.
Romania to issue electronic identity documents starting August 2021
Romania is under an obligation to issue electronic identity documents starting August 2021, and the Interior Ministry (MAI) will hold a public debate next week on the government ordinance it initiated on this matter, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said Friday.
"I would start with a (...)
|