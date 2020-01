Traffic On Romania’s Top Five Airports Up 6% YoY To 21 Million Passengers

Traffic On Romania’s Top Five Airports Up 6% YoY To 21 Million Passengers. Romania’s five largest airports, namely, Otopeni (Bucharest), Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi and Sibiu, served over 21 million passengers in 2019, 6% more than in 2018, according to Ziarul Financiar. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]