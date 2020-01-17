Romania Antitrust Body Clears Sano Vita Takeover By Roho Healthy Food Investments

Romania's Competition Council on Friday said it has approved a transaction whereby Roho Healthy Food Investments SRL plans to acquire Sano Vita SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]