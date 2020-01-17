EnvirMin announces kickstart, this spring, of Romania's broadest ever afforestation campaign

EnvirMin announces kickstart, this spring, of Romania's broadest ever afforestation campaign. Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe announced the kickstart, this spring, of the broadest ever degraded land afforestation campaign, aimed at soil protection, restoring the hydrological balance and improving environmental conditions. Attending a meeting, this week, with members of the Association of Romanian Municipalities (ACoR), Alexe said: "In spring this year, as part of the Forest Month, we will start the broadest afforestation campaign Romania has ever seen. A working group has already been set up within the Ministry, tasked with organizing the entire campaign. Romsilva will provide the seeding material, the seedlings necessary to cover the entire surface outside the afforestation plan of the National Forestry Administration Romsilva. Spring must find us best prepared." According to a release of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry, ACoR representatives agreed that the Territorial Administrative Units (UAT) should identify as soon as possible the degraded land surfaces and other land fit for afforestation works. Association first vice-president Mariana Gaju said that the afforestation measures apply not just in mountain areas, but also for all arable or degraded land in rural areas. "Also envisaged are the EU-funded projects which can virtually contribute to biogas investments, which could use the material from forest cutting or degradable materials," Gaju said. ACoR president Emil Draghici proposed the conclusion of a partnership agreement between ACoR and the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry, for closer cooperation and consultation between local and central public authorities. The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry, in its capacity as technical coordinator of the degraded land afforestation actions, is funding from the state budget and via the Fund for the improvement of land intended for forest, the elaboration of the technical-economic documentation, the effective afforestation and maintenance of degraded land, as well as the guard of the sites until they reach the state of forest massif. Specialized units certified by the central public authority responsible for forestry will be tasked with working out the technical-economic documentation and carrying out the necessary works for degraded land improvement by afforestation. The land owners (UAT, associations, individuals) whose property sits inside the improvement perimeter retain their property rights, both during and after the completion of the works provided for in the legally approved technical-economic documentation. According to the Ministry, other subjects tackled during EnvirMin Costel Alexe's meeting with the ACoR representatives were landslides, practicable forest roads the local authorities could maintain if they were transferred under community administration, red tape and cumbersome procedures for the release of environmental permits, derelict irrigation channels that pose a real danger for communities, selective waste collection. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Bodybuilding: Romania to host European Championships in Targu Mures, in 2020 Romania on Friday received the approval to organise the European Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships this year, on October 25, in Targu Mures, the President of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (FRCF), Gabriel Toncean, wrote on his Facebook page. "A new extraordinary (...)



National energy system is at the edge of the abyss By Constantin Radut Since the beginning of January 2020, when winter launched its first cold arrows, Romania's energy system has been in great difficulty. Of the 17 days that have passed, Romania has been a net energy importer, except for two days. In the days with peak consumption of (...)



Alexandru Ivan Steps Down As General Manager Of Bucharest Airports Company The Executive Board of the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) took note of the resignation of Alexandru Ivan from the position of general manager.



Traffic On Romania's Top Five Airports Up 6% YoY To 21 Million Passengers Romania’s five largest airports, namely, Otopeni (Bucharest), Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi and Sibiu, served over 21 million passengers in 2019, 6% more than in 2018, according to Ziarul Financiar.



Electricity transmission tariffs, down 1.96pct in Romania as of January 16 Transelectrica reduced its electricity transmission tariffs by 1.96pct as of January 16, 2020, as a result of a cut in the contribution paid to the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) from 2pct to 0.2pct of the business turnover, according to a report submitted on Friday to the (...)



Romania Antitrust Body Clears Sano Vita Takeover By Roho Healthy Food Investments Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it has approved a transaction whereby Roho Healthy Food Investments SRL plans to acquire Sano Vita SRL.



Romania to issue electronic identity documents starting August 2021 Romania is under an obligation to issue electronic identity documents starting August 2021, and the Interior Ministry (MAI) will hold a public debate next week on the government ordinance it initiated on this matter, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said Friday. "I would start with a (...)

