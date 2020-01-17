Electricity transmission tariffs, down 1.96pct in Romania as of January 16

Electricity transmission tariffs, down 1.96pct in Romania as of January 16. Transelectrica reduced its electricity transmission tariffs by 1.96pct as of January 16, 2020, as a result of a cut in the contribution paid to the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) from 2pct to 0.2pct of the business turnover, according to a report submitted on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). "Transelectrica SA National Electricity Transmission Company informs the investing public about the publication in the Official Journal 28 / 16.01.2020 of ANRE Order 10/2020 amending the ANRE Order 218/2019 regarding the approval of the average tariff for the transmission service, the components of the transmission tariff for the introduction of electricity in the network (TG) and the extraction of the electricity from the network (TL), the tariffs for the system service and the regulated price for the reactive electricity asked by the company," according to officials of the company. Therefore, the regulated average tariff for the electricity transmission service, applicable as of January 16, 2020, is 17.97 lei per MWh, down 1.96pct. At the same time, the component extraction of electricity from the grid (TL) in the transmission tariff will decrease by between 2.11pct and 16.67pct. "We want to mention that the change of the value of the average tariff for the electricity transmission was determined by a cut in the money contribution due by Transelectrica SA to the ANRE budget for the year 2020, from 2.0pct to 0.2pct of the company's turnover," according to the report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]