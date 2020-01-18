Bodybuilding: Romania to host European Championships in Targu Mures, in 2020

Bodybuilding: Romania to host European Championships in Targu Mures, in 2020. Romania on Friday received the approval to organise the European Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships this year, on October 25, in Targu Mures, the President of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (FRCF), Gabriel Toncean, wrote on his Facebook page. "A new extraordinary news for those who love our beautiful sport in Romania, and not only. Following today's meeting in Madrid, with the President of the IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness), Dr. Rafael Santonja, it was decided that Romania will be the host of the European Chamionships in 2020 for all age categories, on October 25, in Targu Mures!," Toncean wrote on the social network. FRCF will also organise the Balkan Bodybuilding Championship in Drobeta Turnu Severin (May 30) and the World Junior Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships in Targu Mures (October 24), this year. AGERPRES (RO - editor Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]