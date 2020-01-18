 
Crown Custodian Margareta: Before coming to Romania, 30yrs ago, I felt like a person without a shadow
Crown Custodian Margareta: Before coming to Romania, 30yrs ago, I felt like a person without a shadow.

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta stated on Saturday that, before coming to Romania 30 years ago, she felt like "a person without a shadow," for she didn't feel complete far from her country. "I remember very well the moment when I first came to Romania, 30 years ago - when for the first time in my life I felt like a complete person and not like a person without a shadow, as I felt before. But when I set my foot here for the first time, I felt complete," HM Margareta said at the end of an event organised at the National Theatre by the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania, to celebrate 30 years since the setting up of this organisation. She went on to speak about the future projects of the Foundation, among which the creation of more than one hundred centres to be called "Generations," which will bring together persons belonging to the different generations. "It is very touching and I am proud and I want to thank everyone who helped us because it is quite clear I couldn't have done all these alone, and the most important thing is that issued a warning for the future and (...) we want to create hundreds of such inter-generational centres. We need support for this," said the Custodian of the Crown. Participating in the event was also Prince Radu Duda. A group of volunteers and members involved in the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania presented themselves on the stage, and a duet played several classical music works on the cello. A documentary film was also screen dedicated to the activity of Princess Margareta in our country. The Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania was established in 1990 by Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, together with her father, King Mihai I. During the 30 years of activity, the Foundation developed numerous projects in the fields of educations, community development, civil society, healthcare and culture, projects that brought their contribution to the spiritual and social renewal of Romania. The Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania is a non-governmental association that supports children, young people and elderly through sustainable action based on the exchange of experience and values between generations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

