PSD's Ciolacu says much addressed early election topic means austerity. The much addressed early election topic means austerity, on Sunday said in Targoviste (northwest of Bucharest) the Acting President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Speaker of the Chamber of deputies Marcel Ciolacu. "I'm deeply certain that the much addressed topic of the early election means austerity. The Pension Law either will not be observed, nor will it be the increase of the educational staff's salaries, obvious things in fact because we took a glance at the budget and only 1.2 billion RON of the necessary 7.3 billion RON were allocated," Ciolacu stressed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]