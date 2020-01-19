Musician Dan Andrei Aldea passes away aged 69

Musician Dan Andrei Aldea passes away aged 69. Musician Dan Andrei Aldea has died, the songwriter and folk singer Nicu Alifantis wrote Sunday on his Facebook page. "Great musician Dan Andrei Aldea has left us! Have a smooth way to the stars, Good Man (Om Bun)!" Nicu Alifantis said. Born on 9 March 1950, in Bucharest, Dan Andrei Aldea used to be a soloist, composer and multi-instrumentalist. He played the guitar, the violin, the keyboards, the blockflakes, the harmonica, the bass guitar. The leader of the Sfinx music band in the 70s, Aldea settled abroad since 1981, starting with Belgium, then Germany where he activated as a musician in a recording studio. He wrote music for the stage - The Sorrows of Young Werther by Goethe, Elisabeth I, The Twelfth Night by Shakespeare, and also the soundtrack for the Romanian movie "Nunta de piatra". Among his creations we bring to mind Sir de cocori, Om bun, Din nou acasa, Fetele albine. As an instrumentalist and composer he participated in the recording of some discs signed Mircea Vintila, Vali Sterian, Anda Calugareanu, Dida Dragan.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]