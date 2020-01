Cristian Erbasu Targets Over RON1B Revenue from Construction Business in 2020

Cristian Erbasu Targets Over RON1B Revenue from Construction Business in 2020. Cristian Erbasu, owner of construction company Constructii Erbasu, has budgeted 1.03 billion lei (EUR217 milion) revenue for 2020, over 20% more than last year’s level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]