President Iohannis convokes extraordinary session on election of mayors in two rounds. President Klaus Iohannis on Monday announced in a press statement he made at the Cotroceni Palace that he already sent to the Parliament his request to convoke an extraordinary meeting during which the Government will assume responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds. According to the head of the state, the meeting will take place somewhere between January 27 and 31.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]