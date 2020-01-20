 
Romaniapress.com

January 20, 2020

President Iohannis convokes extraordinary session on election of mayors in two rounds
Jan 20, 2020

President Iohannis convokes extraordinary session on election of mayors in two rounds.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday announced in a press statement he made at the Cotroceni Palace that he already sent to the Parliament his request to convoke an extraordinary meeting during which the Government will assume responsibility for the law on the election of mayors in two rounds. According to the head of the state, the meeting will take place somewhere between January 27 and 31.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Colliers: Investment Yields May Drop Below 7% For Office Buildings In 2020, But Romania Remains Attractive The yields of investments in office buildings may decrease in Romania too, below 8% in 2020, in the context in which the market in the region continues to moderate, according to estimates by real estate consulting firm Colliers (...)

Opus Land Plans to Invest EUR22M in Cosmopolis Residential Project Expansion Opus Land, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential compound in Bucharest, plans to invest over EUR22 million in 2020 to expand the project to 4,100 housing units.

Miele 2019 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR10M In Romania German-held retailer Miele, which sells premium home appliances, reported a turnover of over EUR10 million in Romania, up 20% on the year, mostly due to developing the showroom network and clients’ increase appetite for premium home (...)

Re/Max Offices Report EUR4.5M Fees From Realty Deals In 2019; Eye 35% Growth To EUR6M In 2020 Real estate agency franchise RE/MAX Romania registered fees of EUR4.55 million in 2019, up over 50% compared with 2018, and targets a nearly 35% increase in 2020, up to EUR6.1 million.

Obsidian AG Launches Local Insurance Broker in Romania Swiss Obsidian AG has entered the Romanian insurance brokerage market and launched Obsidian Broker de Asigurare-Reasigurare. The local company is run by Valentin Tuca, former CEO of AON Romania.

​Romania Justice minister makes key nominations for top prosecutor jobs Romania's Justice minister Catalin Predoiu on Tuesday made three key nominations for the top job at key prosecutor's offices - the Prosecutor General, the head of the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) and the key office dealing with organised crime and terrorism, (...)

Romania's Halep progresses to Australian Open second round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Jennifer Brady 7-5 (5) 6-1. Seed number 4 Halep, 28, prevailed in an hour (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |