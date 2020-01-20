 
Romaniapress.com

January 20, 2020

As many as 534,278 female shareholders/business associates in Romanian companies as of late Nov. 2019
Jan 20, 2020

As many as 534,278 female shareholders/business associates in Romanian companies as of late Nov. 2019.

The number of female shareholders or business associates in Romanian companies was, at the end of November 2019, 534,278, or 37.48% of the total shareholders or associates. According to data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), male shareholders or associations were 891,129, in the 982,976 operating companies in Romania. At the same time, there were over 1.425 million business associates/shareholders in Romania that were natural persons during the same period. A breakdown by gender of the shareholdership shows that most of the women shareholders were in the county of Tulcea, 41.84% in 7,613 companies; while at the opposite end is Harghita County, with just 32.89% in 10,761 companies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu_Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Colliers: Investment Yields May Drop Below 7% For Office Buildings In 2020, But Romania Remains Attractive The yields of investments in office buildings may decrease in Romania too, below 8% in 2020, in the context in which the market in the region continues to moderate, according to estimates by real estate consulting firm Colliers (...)

Opus Land Plans to Invest EUR22M in Cosmopolis Residential Project Expansion Opus Land, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential compound in Bucharest, plans to invest over EUR22 million in 2020 to expand the project to 4,100 housing units.

Miele 2019 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR10M In Romania German-held retailer Miele, which sells premium home appliances, reported a turnover of over EUR10 million in Romania, up 20% on the year, mostly due to developing the showroom network and clients’ increase appetite for premium home (...)

Re/Max Offices Report EUR4.5M Fees From Realty Deals In 2019; Eye 35% Growth To EUR6M In 2020 Real estate agency franchise RE/MAX Romania registered fees of EUR4.55 million in 2019, up over 50% compared with 2018, and targets a nearly 35% increase in 2020, up to EUR6.1 million.

Obsidian AG Launches Local Insurance Broker in Romania Swiss Obsidian AG has entered the Romanian insurance brokerage market and launched Obsidian Broker de Asigurare-Reasigurare. The local company is run by Valentin Tuca, former CEO of AON Romania.

​Romania Justice minister makes key nominations for top prosecutor jobs Romania's Justice minister Catalin Predoiu on Tuesday made three key nominations for the top job at key prosecutor's offices - the Prosecutor General, the head of the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) and the key office dealing with organised crime and terrorism, (...)

Romania's Halep progresses to Australian Open second round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Jennifer Brady 7-5 (5) 6-1. Seed number 4 Halep, 28, prevailed in an hour (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |