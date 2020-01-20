ESOP: Office Space Lease Market Up 7% In 2019 In Bucharest, Due Mostly To New Space Take-Up
Jan 20, 2020
ESOP: Office Space Lease Market Up 7% In 2019 In Bucharest, Due Mostly To New Space Take-Up.
Office space lease transactions in capital Bucharest reached a total area of 385,800 square meters, 7% more than in the previous year, with new office buildings being the engine of the market, while the volume of renegotiated spaces fell slightly, as a survey by ESOP (...)
