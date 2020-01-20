 
Romaniapress.com

January 20, 2020

Online messages posted by magistrates influence public perception of judiciary
Jan 20, 2020

Online messages posted by magistrates influence public perception of judiciary.

Judges and prosecutors have to display poise and wisdom when posting online, because their opinions influence society's perception of the judiciary, reads one of the conclusions of a conference to release good practice guidance for magistrates using social media or online platforms. "There are three major issues - firstly, judges and prosecutors should refrain from statements that would undermine their professional authority as magistrates; secondly, judges and prosecutors should refrain from statements that impede fair and just judgment; and thirdly, magistrates should be aware of the consequences that their extra-professional activities have on the way they perform their duties. When a judge or prosecutor intends to post messages on a social medium, they must be aware that it influences the perception of the society over the judicial system and, on the other hand, when making such a posting, they must know that no matter how many confidentiality parameters there might be attached to such post it is also a public post," according to project manager Evelina Oprina of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). Chair of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ), Nicoleta Tint warned about situations in which some magistrates were perceived by the public opinion as biased or subjected to different external influences as a result of their choice in using online platforms. "On the other hand, the same social media are used by fellow magistrates, by institutions in the judicial system for expressing relevant legal opinions, for the legal education of the public, as well as for promoting increased openness of justice to the society and citizens. I think that it should not be denied that most of the magistrate colleagues use the online platforms not in their professional quality, but as private persons, persons who want to be in contact with their close ones, who want to follow topics of interest to themselves or to be informed on topics that do not necessarily concern their professional activity," said Tint.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Colliers: Investment Yields May Drop Below 7% For Office Buildings In 2020, But Romania Remains Attractive The yields of investments in office buildings may decrease in Romania too, below 8% in 2020, in the context in which the market in the region continues to moderate, according to estimates by real estate consulting firm Colliers (...)

Opus Land Plans to Invest EUR22M in Cosmopolis Residential Project Expansion Opus Land, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential compound in Bucharest, plans to invest over EUR22 million in 2020 to expand the project to 4,100 housing units.

Miele 2019 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR10M In Romania German-held retailer Miele, which sells premium home appliances, reported a turnover of over EUR10 million in Romania, up 20% on the year, mostly due to developing the showroom network and clients’ increase appetite for premium home (...)

Re/Max Offices Report EUR4.5M Fees From Realty Deals In 2019; Eye 35% Growth To EUR6M In 2020 Real estate agency franchise RE/MAX Romania registered fees of EUR4.55 million in 2019, up over 50% compared with 2018, and targets a nearly 35% increase in 2020, up to EUR6.1 million.

Obsidian AG Launches Local Insurance Broker in Romania Swiss Obsidian AG has entered the Romanian insurance brokerage market and launched Obsidian Broker de Asigurare-Reasigurare. The local company is run by Valentin Tuca, former CEO of AON Romania.

​Romania Justice minister makes key nominations for top prosecutor jobs Romania's Justice minister Catalin Predoiu on Tuesday made three key nominations for the top job at key prosecutor's offices - the Prosecutor General, the head of the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) and the key office dealing with organised crime and terrorism, (...)

Romania's Halep progresses to Australian Open second round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Jennifer Brady 7-5 (5) 6-1. Seed number 4 Halep, 28, prevailed in an hour (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |