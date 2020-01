Group Of Investors Pays EUR3.4M For 35 Apartments Within Central District 4 Elemente Residential Project

Group Of Investors Pays EUR3.4M For 35 Apartments Within Central District 4 Elemente Residential Project. A group of investors has paid EUR3.4 million for 35 apartments within the Central District 4 Elemente residential project, developed by Forty Management in Bucharest’s Titan area. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]