Romanian Media Market Grows 7% in 2019, to EUR487M. The media market in Romania grew 7% on the year in 2019, to EUR487 million, and is seen growing 5.5% in 2020, to EUR514 million, according to the latest Media Fact Book report by media agency Initiative. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]