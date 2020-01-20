Director Radu Jude first Romanian with three productions at Berlinale 2020

Director Radu Jude first Romanian with three productions at Berlinale 2020. Director Radu Jude is the first Romanian to be present at the Berlin International Film Festival with three productions, informs a press release issued on Monday for AGERPRES. The films "Tipografic majuscul" (Uppercase Print) and "Iesirea trenurilor din gara" (The Exit of The Trains), directed by Radu Jude (the second in collaboration with Adrian Cioflanca, a historian, who makes his debut as a director), will have the international premiere in the Forum section of the 70th edition of the Berlin Film Festival, which will run from February 20 to March 1. It is the first time that a Romanian director has two films selected in the same section. Radu Jude will also participate in the Berlinale Co-Production Market, one of the most important markets for film projects that brings together producers, sales agents, distributors and financiers from all over the world, with the feature film project "Somnambulii" (Sleepwalkers). * "Tipografic Majuscul", an adaptation after the eponymous documentary show signed by Gianina Carbunariu, which will premiere in theaters in Romania on February 21, connects, through the editing technique, two stories and two histories. One is the real story of the teenager Mugur Calinescu, who, in 1981, wrote with chalk on walls a series of texts against the dictatorship of Nicolae Ceausescu. His story is staged as reconstructed by Gianina Carbunariu from his Securitate (communist secret police - ed.n.) file. The second is the official story of Romania: images from the National Television archive, exactly at the same time. The cast includes the actors Serban Lazarovici, Bogdan Zamfir, Ioana Iacob, Serban Pavlu, Robert Arsenie, Bogdan Romedea, Alexandru Biscoveanu, Alexandru Potocean, Silvian Vilcu, Ion Rizea, Rares Hontzu, Claudia Ieremia, Irina Vacarciuc, Doriana Talmazan, Gabriel Rauta and Constantin Dogioiu. The script is signed by Radu Jude and Gianina Carbunariu. * "Ieşirea trenurilor din gară" is an editing film composed entirely of archive photographs and documents related to the Iasi Pogrome in June 1941. The first part of the film consists of photographs of the victims, accompanied by the soundtrack of statements and testimonies about their fate. The second part, shorter, is a montage of the actual photos of the Pogrome, some of them unique. The screenplay and direction are signed by Radu Jude and Adrian Cioflanca. The Forum section of the Berlin International Film Festival presents annually a selection of films that focus on innovation or experiment. Over the years, the films of Jean-Luc Godard, Claude Lanzmann, Harun Farocki, Alexander Kluge, Danielle Huillet and Jean-Marie Straub, Aki Kaurismaki premiered there. * "Somnambulii", the latest fiction project written by Radu Jude and produced by Ada Solomon through microFILM, is a frothy comedy about body, sex, technology and society. Shooting will begin in the summer of 2020, and Katia Pascariu will play the lead role. The project benefits from the support of the National Center for Cinematography and is included in the Rotterdam - Berlinale Express section of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, immediately after its premiere at CineMart (January 26-29). AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Colliers: Investment Yields May Drop Below 7% For Office Buildings In 2020, But Romania Remains Attractive The yields of investments in office buildings may decrease in Romania too, below 8% in 2020, in the context in which the market in the region continues to moderate, according to estimates by real estate consulting firm Colliers (...)



Opus Land Plans to Invest EUR22M in Cosmopolis Residential Project Expansion Opus Land, the developer of the Cosmopolis residential compound in Bucharest, plans to invest over EUR22 million in 2020 to expand the project to 4,100 housing units.



Miele 2019 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR10M In Romania German-held retailer Miele, which sells premium home appliances, reported a turnover of over EUR10 million in Romania, up 20% on the year, mostly due to developing the showroom network and clients’ increase appetite for premium home (...)



Re/Max Offices Report EUR4.5M Fees From Realty Deals In 2019; Eye 35% Growth To EUR6M In 2020 Real estate agency franchise RE/MAX Romania registered fees of EUR4.55 million in 2019, up over 50% compared with 2018, and targets a nearly 35% increase in 2020, up to EUR6.1 million.



Obsidian AG Launches Local Insurance Broker in Romania Swiss Obsidian AG has entered the Romanian insurance brokerage market and launched Obsidian Broker de Asigurare-Reasigurare. The local company is run by Valentin Tuca, former CEO of AON Romania.



​Romania Justice minister makes key nominations for top prosecutor jobs Romania's Justice minister Catalin Predoiu on Tuesday made three key nominations for the top job at key prosecutor's offices - the Prosecutor General, the head of the National Anti-corruption Department (DNA) and the key office dealing with organised crime and terrorism, (...)



Romania's Halep progresses to Australian Open second round Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Jennifer Brady 7-5 (5) 6-1. Seed number 4 Halep, 28, prevailed in an hour (...)

