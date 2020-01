CBRE: Realty Investments In Romania Overshoot EUR1B In 2019, A Record High Of Last 5 Years

CBRE: Realty Investments In Romania Overshoot EUR1B In 2019, A Record High Of Last 5 Years. The volume of real estate investments in Romania exceeded the EUR1 billion mark in 2019, totalling approximately EUR1.06 billion, up 7% compared with 2018, according to data from the research department of real estate consulting firm CBRE (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]