Number Of Passengers On Bucharest Airports Up 6% YoY To 14.7 Million In 2019

Bucharest's two international airports, Henri Coanda (Otopeni) and Baneasa-Aurel Vlaicu, registered a traffic of 14.729.894 million passengers in 2019, up 6.39% compared with 2018, the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) said