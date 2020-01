Mineral Water Bottler Apemin Tusnad Sees 12% in Revenue to RON64M in 2019

Mineral Water Bottler Apemin Tusnad Sees 12% in Revenue to RON64M in 2019. Apemin Tusnad, a top ten natural mineral water bottler, ended 2019 with growth of about 12% year-on-year to 64.3 million lei (more than EUR13 million) revenue, the data supplied by the company show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]