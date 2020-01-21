CNAB: Almost 14.8 million passengers recorded on Bucharest airports in 2019

CNAB: Almost 14.8 million passengers recorded on Bucharest airports in 2019. Nearly 14.8 million passengers transited, in 2019, the "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport and the "Aurel Vlaicu" Bucharest-Baneasa International Airport, up 6.39 per cent on the previous year's figure, show data released by the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) on Tuesday. Of the total 14,729,894 passengers, 14,707,376 passengers transited the "Henri Coanda" Airport (+ 6.38 per cent compared to 2018), respectively 25,518 passengers were registered at the "Aurel Vlaicu" International Airport (+ 24.17 per cent). On the other hand, the CNAB statistics recorded 145,002 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) last year, on the two airports of the Capital, up 5.23 per cent compared to 2018, of which 123,407 aircraft movements were recorded on the Otopeni-based airport and 21,595 movements were recorded on the Baneasa-based airport. Currently, there are 57 airlines operating on the "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport, carrying passengers to 131 destinations. The National Company Bucharest Airports started its activity on February 5, 2010, and ensures the operational coordination and management of the two airports of the Capital City. CNAB was set up by the merger of the companies that managed the Bucharest airports - "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport and the "Aurel Vlaicu" Bucharest Baneasa International Airport. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]