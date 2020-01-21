 
Romaniapress.com

January 21, 2020

MAE: Secretary of State Iulia Matei underscores importance of strengthening economic cooperation with Sweden
Jan 21, 2020

MAE: Secretary of State Iulia Matei underscores importance of strengthening economic cooperation with Sweden.

Secretary of State Iulia Matei underscored the importance of strengthening and diversifying economic cooperation with Sweden, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). The Secretary of State for European Affairs, Iulia Matei, on Monday welcomed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Romania Therese Hayden, on a courtesy visit. "Secretary of State Iulia Matei talked about the interest in boosting dialogue and the political-diplomatic agenda in the next interval. Also, the Romanian side underscored the importance of strengthening and diversifying economic and sectoral cooperation with Sweden, for a better capitalization on the cooperation potential existing between the two countries in the mentioned sectors. In what concerns the European agenda, discussions focused on both sides' interest in a more structured and constant cooperation in promoting such topics of a common interest discussed at the level of the Union," read the MAE release. In this context, the two interlocutors approached the current developments in a series of European files, with an emphasis on negotiations regarding the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the Conference on the Future of Europe, the new proposals of the European Commission's Just Transition Mechanism and the strengthening of the external role of the EU, including in the Eastern vicinity. Moreover, the two sides agreed to maintain an active dialogue to identify solutions Romania and Sweden both find to be adequate in advancing the European agenda, added the MAE. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tuborg Producer Has EUR10M Investment Budget for 2020 Brewer United Romanian Breweries Bereprod will continue investments in development of its business, says Kobi Dar, the manager who also became URBB president early last year.

Andrei Pitis, IT Investor: UiPath Has Already Made 100 Romanian Millionaires The IT startup ecosystem is booming in Romania, which will become even clearer in the years to come as more and more private equity firms enter the market and the generations of entrepreneurs already successful in business start reinvesting in the market, Andrei Pitis, one of the most famous (...)

Auchan Romania Sees Sales Up to Almost RON6B in 2019 French-held Auchan group, which has been operating in Romania for almost 15 years, posted single-digit growth in this country last year, which means the sales stood at almost RON6 billion, according to ZF estimates based on the data Auchan (...)

Help Net Headed Towards RON1B Sales in 2020 Help Net pharmacy chain, the fourth largest actor on the market by sales, ended 2019 with 18% higher sales year-on-year, the company officials say, or more than 780 million lei (EUR163 million), according to ZF’s calculations.

National Bank of Romania, ranked 16th in the world in the order of establishment of central banks By Edwig Ban In a debate on the work 'The future of central banks. Bank of England Symposium of Tricentennial ', the Governor Mugur Isarescu said that the National Bank of Romania ranks 16th in the world in the order of the establishment of central banks. This proves that the Romanian state (...)

JYSK Opens Its Second Store In Cluj-Napoca; Reaches 82 Units In Romania JYSK Romania, one of the largest furniture and home décor retailers, with a turnover of over EUR100 million in Romania, will be opening its second store in Cluj-Napoca, on Thursday (January 23), reaching 82 units in Romania.

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Up 2.9% In December 2019, To RON49.5B The net assets of the 215 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania reached RON49.5 billion (EUR10.4 billion) in December 2019, up 2.9% from RON48.1 billion (EUR10.1 billion) reported in November 2019, according to data from the Romanian Association of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |