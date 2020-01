Miele 2019 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR10M In Romania

German-held retailer Miele, which sells premium home appliances, reported a turnover of over EUR10 million in Romania, up 20% on the year, mostly due to developing the showroom network and clients' increase appetite for premium home