Re/Max Offices Report EUR4.5M Fees From Realty Deals In 2019; Eye 35% Growth To EUR6M In 2020

Real estate agency franchise RE/MAX Romania registered fees of EUR4.55 million in 2019, up over 50% compared with 2018, and targets a nearly 35% increase in 2020, up to EUR6.1 million.