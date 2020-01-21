 
Romaniapress.com

January 21, 2020

Romania's Halep progresses to Australian Open second round
Jan 21, 2020

Romania's Halep progresses to Australian Open second round.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after defeating American Jennifer Brady 7-5 (5) 6-1. Seed number 4 Halep, 28, prevailed in an hour and 36 minutes, dominating the second set after a very balanced first one. Halep, the 2018 Australian Open finalist, only once met 24-year-old Brady, world number 49, in Toronto last year, defeating her 4-6 7-5 7-6 (5) in the second round. Brady started the year impressively, with victories in Brisbane over Russia's Maria Sharapova and Australia's Ashleigh Barty, world number one. She lost in the quarter-finals to Petra Kvitova. Simona Halep has won 128,000 Australian dollars and 70 WTA singles points, and in the second round she will face the winner between Great Britain's Harriet Dart and the Japanese Misaki Doi. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mihai Dragomir; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tuborg Producer Has EUR10M Investment Budget for 2020 Brewer United Romanian Breweries Bereprod will continue investments in development of its business, says Kobi Dar, the manager who also became URBB president early last year.

Andrei Pitis, IT Investor: UiPath Has Already Made 100 Romanian Millionaires The IT startup ecosystem is booming in Romania, which will become even clearer in the years to come as more and more private equity firms enter the market and the generations of entrepreneurs already successful in business start reinvesting in the market, Andrei Pitis, one of the most famous (...)

Auchan Romania Sees Sales Up to Almost RON6B in 2019 French-held Auchan group, which has been operating in Romania for almost 15 years, posted single-digit growth in this country last year, which means the sales stood at almost RON6 billion, according to ZF estimates based on the data Auchan (...)

Help Net Headed Towards RON1B Sales in 2020 Help Net pharmacy chain, the fourth largest actor on the market by sales, ended 2019 with 18% higher sales year-on-year, the company officials say, or more than 780 million lei (EUR163 million), according to ZF’s calculations.

National Bank of Romania, ranked 16th in the world in the order of establishment of central banks By Edwig Ban In a debate on the work 'The future of central banks. Bank of England Symposium of Tricentennial ', the Governor Mugur Isarescu said that the National Bank of Romania ranks 16th in the world in the order of the establishment of central banks. This proves that the Romanian state (...)

JYSK Opens Its Second Store In Cluj-Napoca; Reaches 82 Units In Romania JYSK Romania, one of the largest furniture and home décor retailers, with a turnover of over EUR100 million in Romania, will be opening its second store in Cluj-Napoca, on Thursday (January 23), reaching 82 units in Romania.

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Up 2.9% In December 2019, To RON49.5B The net assets of the 215 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania reached RON49.5 billion (EUR10.4 billion) in December 2019, up 2.9% from RON48.1 billion (EUR10.1 billion) reported in November 2019, according to data from the Romanian Association of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |