Strong winds expected to sweep through 25 counties until Thursday evening
Jan 22, 2020

Strong winds expected to sweep through 25 counties until Thursday evening.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) on Wednesday issued a code yellow warning for wind gusts valid throughout Thursday evening in 25 counties. The counties under the new advisory are: Suceava, Iasi, Neamt, Bacau, Vaslui, Alba, Arges, Braila, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu, Tulcea, Valcea and Vrancea. Between January 22, 16:00hrs and January 23, 20:00hrs, in the Southern Carpathians and locally in the Eastern Carpathians, wind will be picking up speed, with gusts of more than 90-100 km/h. At the same time, in Moldavia, the wind will gradually increase, with expected temporary gusts of 55 - 65 km/h and 70 - 80km/h in daytime on Thursday, January 23. According to the forecast, wind will also pick up speed in the south-western parts of Oltenia on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night through Thursday, as well as in northeastern Muntenia and in Dobrogea, especially on Thursday, when gusts are expected to exceed 55-65 km/h. The warning issued on Wednesday will be updated to reflect the latest weather developments. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
