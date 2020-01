City Insurance Issued EUR410M Worth Of Insurance Policies In 2019, 28% More YoY

City Insurance Issued EUR410M Worth Of Insurance Policies In 2019, 28% More YoY. City Insurance, the leading third party liability auto insurer in Romania, issued insurance policies of EUR410 million in 2019, 28% more on the year, and paid damage claims of EUR244 million (the equivalent of RON1.1 billion), up 33% on the year, company data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]