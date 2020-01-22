Constitutional Court finds election of Senate President unconstitutional (sources)

Constitutional Court finds election of Senate President unconstitutional (sources). The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday sustained an objection over the election of Teodor Melescanu as President of the Senate, finding the election unconstitutional, CCR sources have told AGERPRES. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]