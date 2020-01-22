Iohannis: It is important to develop relationship with Israel, including by holding joint gov't meeting

Iohannis: It is important to develop relationship with Israel, including by holding joint gov't meeting. AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday met leader of the Blue and White alliance in Israel Benjamin Gantz at the leader's request, on the side-lines of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to the remembrance of holocaust victims. According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis said that the relationship between Romania and Israel is very good and solid, and its development is important and should include holding a new joint government meeting, and also stimulating its economic dimension, which is growing. Iohannis showed that he is honoured to represent Romania at the forum in Jerusalem and presented Romania's decision and efforts regarding the fight against anti-Semitism and intolerance, and its sustained commitment to promoting Holocaust education as well as the values of tolerance and non-discrimination. He also emphasised the connection between the new wave of anti-Semitism in Europe and the world and the populism practiced by some politicians, saying that these two phenomena have to be combatted because they are extremely harmful to the development of our societies. Iohannis mentioned the need for strong legislation to combat anti-Semitism, setting the example of the recent legal framework in Romania, as well as responsible policies that promote democratic values. The leader of the Blue and White alliance highlighted the excellent stage of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, which has very solid bases, voicing hope for their deepening. In the same context, the two officials emphasised the special role of the Jewish community in Romania and the Jewish community from Romania in Israel in developing bilateral relations. Ganz praised Romania's commitment to combating anti-Semitism, also mentioning the activity of the Romanian Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), as well as President Klaus Iohannis's approach on the importance of education for the development of society. The two also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear file and the peace process. "President Klaus Iohannis underlined in this context the importance of the European Union becoming more actively involved in the region, as well as the need to stimulate political dialogue for the sustainable resolution of these complex files," according to the Presidential Administration. President Klaus Iohannis is paying a visit to Israel, Tuesday to Thursday. He met his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will attend an official dinner extended by the president of Israel in honour of the heads of delegations attending the World Holocaust Forum. On Thursday, Iohannis is scheduled to take part in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp - "Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism." AGERPRES (RO - editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

