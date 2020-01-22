 
Romania takes over BSEC chairmanship-in-office
Jan 22, 2020

On January 1, 2020 Romania took over the chairmanship-in-office of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) taking over the chairmanship-in-office of the BSEC Business Council for six months. According to a CCIR press statement, for the duration of Romania's term of office, January 1 - June 30, 2020, Mihai Daraban, the CCIR chairman, was appointed BSEC Business Council chair-in-office, while head of the CCIR Foreign Affairs Directorate Eduard Costin was appointed secretary general. "The CCIR will focus its attention on one of the major objectives that will be taken up during this term, namely to increase the profile and relevance of the BSEC's Business Council in relation to the member states, by increasing the efficiency and performance of the organisation. At a sectoral level, CCIR will be advocating for the promotion of co-operation in key areas for the sustainable economic development of the region: transport and connectivity; environmental protection; green energy and competitiveness," said Daraban. The Business Council of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation was established on August 30, 1992 and became operational on May 1, 1993. At the end of March 1995, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, through its chairman, was appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania as a representative of the Romanian business community at the council, taking part in its activity. The organistaion's chairmanship-in-office is rotated every six months. Romania's previous term of office was July 1 to December 31, 2015. Under the Romanian chairmanship, emphasis was placed on strengthening the economic mission of BSEC. The member states of the Business Council are: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

