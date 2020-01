Antitrust Body Fines Roche Romania EUR12.8M For Abuse Of Dominant Position On Cancer Drug Market

Antitrust Body Fines Roche Romania EUR12.8M For Abuse Of Dominant Position On Cancer Drug Market. Romania’s Competition Council on Wednesday said it fined pharmaceutical company Roche Romania SRL a total RON59,967,944 (EUR12,857,897) for abuse of dominant position on the market of certain cancer medicines in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]