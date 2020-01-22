Melescanu, on December '89 events: I saw in foreign press about clashes between army and protesters

Melescanu, on December '89 events: I saw in foreign press about clashes between army and protesters. The President of the Senate, Teodor Melescanu, said on Wednesday that in December 1989, when he was in Vienna, he did not receive any information from the country regarding the events in Timisoara and mentioned that he saw in the foreign press that clashes were taking place between the army and the protestors, resulting in loss of human lives. "At the end of the meeting [ed.n. - in Vienna], the Swiss ambassador, who was also the president of the works, officially asked the Romanian delegation for information regarding the situation in Timisoara. As I, first secretary, was the only one left in the room from the Romanian delegation, I said the following: I did not receive any information from the country regarding the events in Timisoara. I saw from the foreign press that clashes took place between the army and the protesters, which resulted in loss of human lives. I finally said that if the information is confirmed, then those who have been guilty must take responsibility," said Melescanu. He added that, at that time, the Romanian state did not have the capacity to give him "instructions or information". "I assure you that at that time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian administration were in a position in which they did not have the capacity to give us new instructions or information," said Melescanu. Teodor Melescanu was asked how he responds to the referral made by the Institute for Investigation of Communism Crimes and the Memory of Romanian Exile (IICCMER) on how he acted as a representative of the Romanian delegation at the meetings in Vienna from December 19-20, 1989. The IICCMER has taken notice ex officio about the way in which Teodor Melescanu acted as representative of the Romanian delegation at the meetings in Vienna from December 19-20, 1989. According to the diplomatic telegrams, Teodor Melescanu would have participated, in an official capacity, in the misinformation and diversion exercised by the totalitarian communist regime, mention the representatives of the institute.AGERPRES(RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]

Fiscal Council On 2020 Budget: Deficit Seen At 4.6-4.8% Of GDP, 1% Higher Than Finance Ministry's Target Romania's Fiscal Council said Thursday in its stance on the state budget law and social security budget law for 2020 that the budget deficit is expected to reach 4.6-4.8% of gross domestic product, at least 1% higher than the Finance Ministry’s (...)



Romania's Halep glides into Australian Open women's singles third round Romanian player Simona Halep, world number three, progressed to the women's singles third round at the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after easily defeating british player Harriet Dart 6-2 6-4 on Thursday. Fourth-seeded Halep, 28, dominated the match with (...)



JusMin Predoiu to attend JHA Council informal meeting in Zagreb Romania's Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu will be attending an informal meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) in Zagreb, Croatia, on January 23 and 24. According to a press statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Justice, this is the first meeting of the JHA (...)



Romania draws 11 billion euros under Cohesion Policy, CAP AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Tilica reports: Romania has so far attracted 11.04 billion euros worth of European funds under the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), through the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to which other 7.92 billion euros are added in (...)



President Iohannis to attend Fifth World Holocaust Forum AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates today in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated Holocaust remembrance, which takes place at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. The forum, organised by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in (...)



Tuborg Producer Has EUR10M Investment Budget for 2020 Brewer United Romanian Breweries Bereprod will continue investments in development of its business, says Kobi Dar, the manager who also became URBB president early last year.



Andrei Pitis, IT Investor: UiPath Has Already Made 100 Romanian Millionaires The IT startup ecosystem is booming in Romania, which will become even clearer in the years to come as more and more private equity firms enter the market and the generations of entrepreneurs already successful in business start reinvesting in the market, Andrei Pitis, one of the most famous (...)

