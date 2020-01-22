FP Portfolio Manager Meyer: One-off chance for Romania to shine this year despite economic slowdown

FP Portfolio Manager Meyer: One-off chance for Romania to shine this year despite economic slowdown. Romania has a one-off chance to shine this year, despite an economic slowdown compared to the previous years, says Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited UK Bucharest Branch and Fondul Proprietatea co-Portfolio Manager. "30 years after the fall of the communist regime, Romania seems well anchored to the European values and on a clear path of economic development. Despite certain persisting issues as regards the latter subject, Romania has the opportunity to start the new decade on the right foot, leaving behind the damage control of the previous years. The messages of the new government on numerous subjects of interest to investors, from repealing the harmful legislation and promoting listings, to encouraging corporate governance and the transparency of state-owned companies, are the first steps for the country to regain its credibility as a reliable business partner and investment destination. So, can 2020 really mark a positive change for Romania, after a hectic and extremely confusing 2019? The simple answer is yes. There is consensus that Romania will see the seventh consecutive year of economic growth, of 3.6 percent of GDP. Romania has the one-off chance to shine this year, even if the economic growth rate is slowing down compared to the previous years. However, there are some key conditions for this to happen," Meyer said in a statement. According to him, the watchword of the year is caution. With a 2020 budget deficit optimistically put by the government at 3.6 pct of GDP, in contrast to the European Commission's more moderate expectations, the government will have to be very cautious with spending. Johan Meyer notes that the repeal of the "infamous OUG No. 114" is a good start to repair the damage caused to the perception of Romania as an attractive investment destination. The measure should be accompanied by ensuring legislative and regulatory stability and predictability, so that the companies be able to confidently invest again in the long-term. According to the cited source, Standard & Poor's downgrading the country's rating at the end of last year seemed to put the seal on a period marked by a series of economic mistakes and mishaps. However, if the government is sufficiently prudent in spending and efficient in collecting taxes, there is the possibility to regain a more favorable rating. Johan Meyer points out that apart from energy, tourism will also be a star this year, given the continuous improvement of Romania's reputation and the facilities offered to visitors. According to the Fondul Proprietatea co-Portfolio Manager, more foreign investments are expected this year, whether in energy, tourism or other fields. "In conclusion, 2020 has the potential to be more settled in certain areas - a return to a deregulated energy market, the reduction of budget spending, but more dynamic in others - the legislation regulating Black Sea offshore projects, steps towards listing state-owned companies, transparent appointments in these companies, etc. As such, the current government has a unique opportunity to make sure that this year will indeed mark a change for the better," the document reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor - Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fiscal Council On 2020 Budget: Deficit Seen At 4.6-4.8% Of GDP, 1% Higher Than Finance Ministry's Target Romania's Fiscal Council said Thursday in its stance on the state budget law and social security budget law for 2020 that the budget deficit is expected to reach 4.6-4.8% of gross domestic product, at least 1% higher than the Finance Ministry’s (...)



Romania's Halep glides into Australian Open women's singles third round Romanian player Simona Halep, world number three, progressed to the women's singles third round at the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after easily defeating british player Harriet Dart 6-2 6-4 on Thursday. Fourth-seeded Halep, 28, dominated the match with (...)



JusMin Predoiu to attend JHA Council informal meeting in Zagreb Romania's Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu will be attending an informal meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) in Zagreb, Croatia, on January 23 and 24. According to a press statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Justice, this is the first meeting of the JHA (...)



Romania draws 11 billion euros under Cohesion Policy, CAP AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Tilica reports: Romania has so far attracted 11.04 billion euros worth of European funds under the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), through the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to which other 7.92 billion euros are added in (...)



President Iohannis to attend Fifth World Holocaust Forum AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates today in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated Holocaust remembrance, which takes place at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. The forum, organised by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in (...)



Tuborg Producer Has EUR10M Investment Budget for 2020 Brewer United Romanian Breweries Bereprod will continue investments in development of its business, says Kobi Dar, the manager who also became URBB president early last year.



Andrei Pitis, IT Investor: UiPath Has Already Made 100 Romanian Millionaires The IT startup ecosystem is booming in Romania, which will become even clearer in the years to come as more and more private equity firms enter the market and the generations of entrepreneurs already successful in business start reinvesting in the market, Andrei Pitis, one of the most famous (...)

