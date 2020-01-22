 
Romaniapress.com

January 22, 2020

PM Orban: PNL, to nominate Alina Gorghiu for Senate head
Jan 22, 2020

PM Orban: PNL, to nominate Alina Gorghiu for Senate head.

The National Liberal Party (ruling PNL, ed. n.) will nominate Alina Gorghiu for the leadership of the Senate, after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR, ed. n.) ruled the election of current head Teodor Melescanu was unconstitutional, said on Wednesday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. The premier added that Alina Gorghiu had already been voted in the PNL Political Bureau to run for this position. The CCR on Wednesday has ruled that the election of ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.) senator Teodor Melescanu for the presidency of the Romanian upper house of Parliament, was unconstitutional. According to a release by the CCR, sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the CCR ruled in a plenary sitting on the challenge of unconstitutionality of the dispositions of the Senate Decision No. 36/ 2019 for the election of the President of the Senate, signed by 33 senators. "Following the deliberations, the Constitutional Court, by majority of votes, admitted the notification and found that the Senate Decision No. 36/2019 for the election of the President of the Senate is unconstitutional," the minutes of the Decision read. The challenge of unconstitutionality of the dispositions of the said Decision for the election of the Senate Chair drafted by 33 senators was discussed for the first time in the 16 October 2019 sitting. On 10 September 2019, Teodor Melescanu was elected in a plenary sitting as President of the Senate with 73 votes while Alina Gorghiu with the PNL got only 59 votes. On 11 September 2019, the ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was announcing that several MPs of the Opposition had signed a notification to the CCR regarding the way Melescanu had been elected at the helm of the Senate, with the support of the Social-Democrats at the time.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Dana Piciu, Mihai Stoica, editors: Florin Marin, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fiscal Council On 2020 Budget: Deficit Seen At 4.6-4.8% Of GDP, 1% Higher Than Finance Ministry's Target Romania's Fiscal Council said Thursday in its stance on the state budget law and social security budget law for 2020 that the budget deficit is expected to reach 4.6-4.8% of gross domestic product, at least 1% higher than the Finance Ministry’s (...)

Romania's Halep glides into Australian Open women's singles third round Romanian player Simona Halep, world number three, progressed to the women's singles third round at the Australian Open tennis tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, after easily defeating british player Harriet Dart 6-2 6-4 on Thursday. Fourth-seeded Halep, 28, dominated the match with (...)

JusMin Predoiu to attend JHA Council informal meeting in Zagreb Romania's Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu will be attending an informal meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) in Zagreb, Croatia, on January 23 and 24. According to a press statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Justice, this is the first meeting of the JHA (...)

Romania draws 11 billion euros under Cohesion Policy, CAP AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Tilica reports: Romania has so far attracted 11.04 billion euros worth of European funds under the ongoing programming period (2014-2020), through the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), to which other 7.92 billion euros are added in (...)

President Iohannis to attend Fifth World Holocaust Forum AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates today in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated Holocaust remembrance, which takes place at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. The forum, organised by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in (...)

Tuborg Producer Has EUR10M Investment Budget for 2020 Brewer United Romanian Breweries Bereprod will continue investments in development of its business, says Kobi Dar, the manager who also became URBB president early last year.

Andrei Pitis, IT Investor: UiPath Has Already Made 100 Romanian Millionaires The IT startup ecosystem is booming in Romania, which will become even clearer in the years to come as more and more private equity firms enter the market and the generations of entrepreneurs already successful in business start reinvesting in the market, Andrei Pitis, one of the most famous (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |