Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Up 2.9% In December 2019, To RON49.5B

The net assets of the 215 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania reached RON49.5 billion (EUR10.4 billion) in December 2019, up 2.9% from RON48.1 billion (EUR10.1 billion) reported in November 2019, according to data from the Romanian Association of (...)