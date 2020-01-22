National Bank of Romania, ranked 16th in the world in the order of establishment of central banks



By Edwig Ban In a debate on the work 'The future of central banks. Bank of England Symposium of Tricentennial ', the Governor Mugur Isarescu said that the National Bank of Romania ranks 16th in the world in the order of the establishment of central banks. This proves that the Romanian state (...)